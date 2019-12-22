December 22, 2015: A Close Shave With Death But God Delivered Me …I Remain Eternally Grateful To God

Listen

Looking back four years ago, precisely on the 22nd of December, 2015, it just tells how fast time flies. Truly past, yet fresh in mind as though it was yesterday because of the devastating effects that still hurt. It was indeed a close shave with death!

How do I readily forget such traumatic, despicable and nightmarish experience of standing face to face with gun-toting satanic agents, desperate to pluck the life out of me? They chose to strike in the wee hours of the night while all members of my household were at home and defenselessly asleep.

They operated freely for about four hours, shooting sporadically and damaging doors and windows of my house.

For those Thomases who still doubt the infallibility of God’s word and His saving grace, my God truly delivered me as He promised in Psalm 91 vs 10-12: ‘No evil will befall you; no plague will approach your tent. For He willcommand His angelsconcerningyou to guard youin allyour ways. They will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.…’

The foiled assassination attempt on that fateful day - Tuesday, December 22, 2015 was the third in a series of highly organized and politically motivated plots on my life. I could still recall vividly, events that played up a few hours to that calamitous appointment which culminated in the killing of three police officers who responded to distress call, while the agents of darkness tried to break into the room where we all rushed into, to take refuge.

Since the said incident occurred on Tuesday, December 22, 2015, I have remained in a rented house and abandoned my house.

That is why I have set aside December 22 as a day of Special Thanksgiving to God who has gifted me, my dear wife and children with life bonus. A day to celebrate God in a special way. A day to pray for the continued wellbeing and prosperity of my beloved boss, Bro. Felix Obuah, Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who also doubles as Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Upon hearing the news of the assassination attempt on my life and the fatal shooting of those three police officers, Bro. Obuah in his characteristic manner, took up the gauntlet and directed the immediate evacuation of my family (my wife and children) to a safer environment and also took up the bills! Again, his action fulfilled the Scripture in Psalm 20 vs 1-2: “The Lord hear thee in the day of trouble; the name of the God of Jacob defend thee; Send thee help from the sanctuary, and strengthen thee out of Zion”.

Folks, please join me as I thank this awesome God. Also join me to thank my beloved boss, Bro. Felix Obuah, Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party/Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) who stood by us, relocated us and helped us. He still stands by us till date.

Finally, my profound appreciation goes to His Grace, Most Rev. Abel S. Vurasi, Archbishop of the Christ Army Church of Nigeria (CACN), Rt. Rev. Macjob Friday Mkparo, J.P., Bishop, Bori Diocese, Christ Army Church of Nigeria, other clerics and members of Christ Army Church of Nigeria, friends, colleagues, relations, Board, Management and Staff of National Network who stood by us in prayers during those difficult times. God bless you all.