Best Wishes for a Pleasant & Blessed Hanukkah to all celebrating:

Listen

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its best wishes for a happy, blessed and joyful Hanukkah to Jewish Americans who are celebrating the festival this year.

Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights and is one of the most important holidays of the Jewish calendar. This year it begins on Sunday Dec. 22 and ends on Monday December 30. AHRC hopes that this precious holiday serves as a reminder of our common and shared humanity and advance our commitment to creating a world of peace, justice, freedom and prosperity for all.

We all should celebrate the religious freedom that guarantees all Americans the freedom to worship free from fear and intimidation and the equality before the law that all Americans are guaranteed.No one should live in fear or be intimidated on the account of their religious affiliation.

"Religious freedom is a basic human right," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "On the occasion of Hanukkah, we wish all in the American Jewish community a joyful holiday," concluded Hamad.