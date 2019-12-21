Batch C, Stream II Osun corps members complete orientation, begin primary assignment

Listen

The 1,200 Batch C, Stream II corps members deployed to Osun State by National Youth Service Coprps (NYSC) have completed their three weeks orientation course and commenced their primary assignment in various communities across the state.

Some of them that spoke with The Nigerian Voice said the three weeks of orientation at the camp was full of challenging activities and that they gained useful knowledge and had good time to relish forever.

Interestingly, over 75 percent of these corps members were posted to educational institutions in the state to impart knowledge to young ones.

Speaking during the closing of the three weeks orientation programmed for the the youth corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Adegoke Ayodele Adewale said the corps members were posted to schools for their primary assignment in consonance with the posting policies of the scheme and because of the felt need of the state.

The youth corps members that are doctors, lawyers and engineers were posted to primary health facilities, Ministry of Justice and engineering outfits.

Adegoke expressed gratitude to God that throughout the the three weeks orientation programme for the 1,200 corps members in this batch, no casualty was recorded in any of the activities undertaken by the corps members and the camp officials.

The State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji urged the corps members to mix with people in their host communities, identify their problems and attempt to solve them.

Speaking further, Adegoke said the corps members were engaged in activities that were specially designed to prepare them physically, mentally and emotionally for the challenging task of nation-building in their places of primary assignment.

His words "The experience gathered during the period will surely provide a great change for the social-economic life of their host communities."

Adegoke noted that NYSC is very passionate about the welfare of of corps members and pleaded with employers and host communities to to provide for their minimum comfort treat them with respect and dignity, show them love and care, correct them when they go wrong and pat them on the back for their good efforts.

He charged the corps members to make good use of the skills they acquired at the camp and develop it further to get maximum benefit of the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneur Development Programme.

"Dear young men and women, having recognised the efforts of NYSC management in ensuring brighter future for you after the service year, I urge you to reciprocate this kind gesture, by embracing and complete the post camp training of laudable Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneur Development Programme which you have started with ten (10) day in-house training that was included in the service year programme to empower you to be self reliant."

"I hope your compliance with this programme will surely launch you higher and you will record a resounding success in your future endeavors", he added.

The State Coordinator reiterated that no employers of corps members should give travelling permission to corps members without recourse to NYSC Secretariat.

"It is pertinent to remind our corps employers on the procedure for granting travelling permission to corps members. Application for travelling by corps members should be recommended by the employer to the state Secretariat for final approval."

"I want to emphasize here that our decision to the employers is not to disrespect them but for them to cooperate with us with a view to ensure adequate monitoring of our corps members as well as to reduce the risk associated with frivolous journeys."

Adegoke expressed gratitude to the state government and all stakeholders in the state for supporting NYSC. He said "At this juncture, we wish to use this opportunity to thank the State Government and all those who have supported us to bring this exercise to fruition."

"They are too numerous to mention here, but permit me to say a big thank you to the Chairman of NYSC State Governing Board, for his total commitment to the cause of the scheme in the State. We equally appreciate our host Royal Father, the Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Adesola Lawal Laminisa I, who was here personally to deliver the traditional lecture to our corps members, this in no small way added colour and piquancy to the 2019 Batch 'C' stream II orientation course, Kabiyesi, Kade pe Lori, Kibata pe lese. May your reign continue to be peaceful, Amen", Adegoke stated.