Two FUTO Students Detained In Bosnia Arrive Home

The two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who were detained in Bosnian refugee camp, have returned safely to Nigeria.

The two students (Abia Uchenna and Eboh Chinedu) were arrested after they attended an international table tennis competition in Croatia.

Abia Uchenna, Eboh Chinedu, and three other students arrived in Zagreb, capital of Croatia, on November 12, for the fifth world inter-university championships held in the country. They were arrested while taking a walk around the country’s capital on November 18 as they couldn’t provide relevant documents to the police.

The police officers were reported to have transferred the students to the country’s Bosnia-Herzegovina border, where Croatian authorities had gathered a group of illegal migrants attempting to cross into the country.

While speaking on how they were arrested on December 12, 2019, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Dabiri-Erewa said: “5 went( without the knowledge of the Table tennis federation). Two returned over two weeks ago. Two stayed back, applied for asylum, then the problem began. One in Croatia sees the futility of staying back, wants to return. Our Amb in Hungary, still on the matter.”

However, Dabiri Erewa on Saturday, confirmed the return of the two students from the Bosnian refugee camp.

She wrote on Twitter: “And yes. They are home safely. The two Nigerians detained in Bosnia camp after a tennis tournament in Croatia.”