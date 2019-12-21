P&ID Dismisses Arrest Warrant And Extradition Against Adam Quinn, son of P&ID’s Co-founder By Nigerian Government

Listen

In reaction to the order of Abuja High Court issued on Wednesday, 18th of December on warrant of arrest against Adam Quinn, who is the son of the late Michael Quinn, the owner of the British Virgin Island firm, Process and Industrial Development, the Company has issued a statement condemning the court pronouncement.

Recall that Justice Okon Abang issued the arrest warrant against Quinn following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to have the suspect extradited to Nigeria to face pending charges against him.

In an email statement sent to The Nigerian Voice by Chris Rogers, an associate Director of the Company, he described the arrest warrant as "bogus and a frantic effort to fabricate evidence by Buhari Administration"

Below is a statement from P&ID:

“The Nigerian Government’s decision to issue an arrest warrant and seek the extradition of Adam Quinn, the son of P&ID’s co-founder is a pitiful and desperate attempt by AG Malami and the EFCC to prop up their sham-fraud case against P&ID.

“The claims of fraud presented personally by AG Malami before the English Court are built on a foundation of sand, including fabricated evidence, illegal detentions, coercion of witnesses, threats to family members, and forced confessions. All of this EFCC activity is in violation of Nigerian law and shows total disregard for fundamental international human rights. It will fall apart under any reasonable level of legal scrutiny.

“The Buhari Administration now wishes to request extradition from relevant European authorities. This is a desperate ploy by Nigeria to evade a legal judgement and distract from the escalating blame-game in Abuja. Any application to INTERPOL would be more of the same: an abuse of the organs of state power by President Buhari and AG Malami to threaten, detain, charge and jail innocent individuals linked to P&ID. These applications, along with the rest of the illegitimate EFCC sham investigation, should be comprehensively rejected by all who believe in the rule of law and the application of fundamental human rights.”