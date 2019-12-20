No Judges And Staff Will Be Side-lined – Justice John Tsoho  

Listen

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon Justice John Terhemba Tsoho has called on all the Judges and Staff of the Federal High Court of Nigeria to feel free to approaches him if they have any complain in respect of the welfare.

The Chief Judge made the remark during the End of the Year Get-together and the Chief Judge’s Merit Award ceremonies on Friday, 20th December, 2019 at the Federal High Court of Nigeria premises, Abuja.

Hon Justice John Terhemba Tsoho also promised the Judges and Staff improved welfare in the year 2020 as he wishes all retirees happy retirement lives.

In his welcome address, the Chief Registrar of the FederalHigh Court, Emmanuel Gakko Esq. commended Chief Judge making the welfare of Judges and staff top priority.

“It is pertinent to state that the Hon. Chief Judge has given approval for us to acquire a Mini-Estate for staff who may be in dire need of accommodation, Gakko said.

Trophy and Medalswon by the Federal High Court Sports Club was presented to the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Terhemba Tsoho.

Also, gifts were presented to retired staff by Justice Abdul Kafarati (Rtd) and Justice Binta Nyako.

Mr Danlami Lawar, who retired as Chief Executive Officer on Grade Level 14 thank the Chief Judge and the entire Judges on behalf of the Retirees for the send forth and end of the year get-together ceremonies.

The Chief Judge’s Annual Merit Award went to two staff of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

The event also witnessed the public presentation of selected judgement and rulings of Hon. Justice A. A. Kafarati.

In her vote of thanks, Justice Binta Nyako thanked all the guest present for honouring the invitation to be part of the 2019 Send Forth for Retired Staff and End of the Year Get-Together ceremonies. She also thanked Federal High Court of Nigeria staff for their dedication to duty.