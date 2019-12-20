Ebonyi commences payment of minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2020.

Listen

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has announced that the implementation of the minimum wage increase for the workers by his administration will take effect from January 1st, 2020.

The Governor made this known shortly after signing appropriation bill for the 2020 fiscal year into law at the Executive Council chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

He said that government cannot afford to fail the workers adding that they have N500 m( Five hundred million naira) approved by the state House of Assembly to assess by workers for their empowerment.

Chief Umahi explained that the main purpose of the budget was on education as N7.6bn will be expended on building of classroom blocks, renovations, building of teachers' quarters among others adding that the sector will be very much equipped.

He stated that the state will embark on serious drive for Internal Generated Revenue especially in the area of solid mineral and that task force would be set up on water, light and movement of traders from Abakpa to Saint Margaret Umahi's International market.

The Governor lamented that some of the revenue collectors collect the money and refuse to remit it to the state government and that some ongoing projects in the state have stopped for paucity of fund.

He further stated that the date for movement of traders from Abakpa market to the International market has been shifted to February 10, 2020 as toilets and light in the plot 2 part of the market has not been activated.

Earlier in his address, the Speaker, Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru expressed optimism that the 2020 budget estimate will lead to the economic growth and transformation of the state in all ramifications.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Hon. Cletus Ofoke said it is part of the constitutional duties of the Governor after the House has dutifully scrutinized the budget proposal to sign the appropriation bill into law.