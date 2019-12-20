Dame Edith Okowa, Challenges Christians To Always Be Thankful 

Listen

Christians have been charged to always give thanks to God for the gift of life as God only is the giver of true wealth.

Wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa gave the charge Wednesday at the 2019 Children's Christmas party organized by 0'5 Initiative.

She noted that families especially Deltans should appreciate the all sufficient God for all He has done, what He is doing and what He would do.

The event which was held at the premises of 0'5 Initiative, saw children from the 25 local government areas, politicians and friends of Dame Okowa.