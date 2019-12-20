December 20: Faith Rules

Listen

The phrase “rule of faith” does not appear in the Bible. It was first used in a statement by the early church writer Tertullian in his “On Prescription Against Heretics.” The rule of faith is the set of standards that define a religion. Biblical Christianity holds the Bible to be its only rule of faith. The rule of faith may be different for different groups. In some cases, the standards are similar. In others, what may seem similar actually presents a vast and significant distinction.

Rules of faith in most religions rely on something other than or in addition to the Word of God, thereby denying the sufficiency of Scripture. Since the earliest days of Christianity, this heresy has survived and flourished. The rule of faith among the Gnostics of the first century was based on the Scriptures plus a mystical knowledge gained only by those who had achieved a higher plane of enlightenment. In direct contradiction to the Word of God, the Gnostics taught that salvation comes not by grace alone through faith alone (Ephesians 2:8–9) but by divine knowledge or some inner light possessed only by those of elevated “spirituality.” Satanic lies!

Evangelical Protestants hold to the Bible alone as their rule of faith. This reflects their belief in the doctrine of the sufficiency of Scripture, which declares that the Bible alone is adequate to guide the Christian in all matters of faith and practice. According to 2 Timothy 3:16–17, the Scriptures are profitable to make the believer “thoroughly equipped for every good work.” If we are thoroughly equipped by the Word of God, nothing more is needed. There are no degrees of “thoroughness.” To say we need something more than the Bible as a rule of faith is to say we are made “partially thoroughly” equipped by the Bible and need something more to make us “completely thoroughly” equipped.

I have heard some people say that biblical faith alone is insufficient for us to make progress and be successful on earth. This is the deception used by false Christians to deceive people with weak faith that is unfounded in Christ Jesus in order to lure them into cults and occultic practices. True Christians should beware of these deceptions; they are all around you. Please pray to God to deliver you form temptation. I’m sharing this with you today so you be aware of this deceit that is rife in several church organizations worldwide, in fact, more that 90% of church organizations and ministries are founded on deception based on occultic practices. The Antichrist has infiltrated the “body of Christ” and have perpetrated lies and falsehood to deceive many. Please beware of these false teachings.

Note: We must live according to the precepts of God in Christ Jesus. Anything more or less than that is Satanic and unacceptable. Jesus Christ is our alpha and omega. He’s the same yesterday, today and forever. May God help us to walk with Him and forever.

Let’s pray: Lord Jesus, You are the true vine and we’re the branches. Without You we can do nothing and we can achieve nothing either. Lord, help us to look up to You and depend on You so we can do Your will for our lives. Lord, hear our prayer according to Your love and mercy, In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Micah 1-3; Revelation 16

