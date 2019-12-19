Delta Former Governor Blows Successor Hard

Listen

There is a perceived war currently brewing in Delta State as the traditional rulers council honoured the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and a former governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Dr. Okowa's predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan Thursday said most of the projects completed by this administration and lasting peace enjoyed in the state for which his successor and his Deputy are being honoured for are done by his administration.

Uduaghan’s name was missing on the list of those that were honoured for their huge contributions to the infrastructural development of the state despite his achievements of International airport, government house, Asaba, the malls and the popular event center.

Among those being honoured at the event by the monarchs are Governor Okowa, his Deputy, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro and former Governor James Ibori.

Following a cold-war between Uduaghan and Governor Okowa-led PDP government, the former defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre from where he ran for the Delta South Senatorial race in the last general elections.

In series of posts on Thursday on his Facebook account tagged “I Shall Be Unzipping A Little Today!!!”, the former governor described his exclusion from the honour list as attempt to rubbish his huge contributions to the infrastructural development of the state.

According to him, "Julius Caesar, Animal Farm & Things Fall Apart, were some of the books we used in our literature classes at FGC, Warri. The ‘cuts’ did not kill Ikemefuna or Julius Caesar. The shock of knowing who inflicted the ‘cuts’, killed them!

“Any ex-Gov has the capacity to ensure that his state is peaceful, or create a platform for crisis. You cannot fund & mobilise Traditional Rulers to Asaba to spite me. All of us get “smart cunny.””

In spite of the lies out there, I was on the driver’s seat in 2014/15, to midwife the current Delta state administration. The critical responsibility of any State leader is to ensure that ALL actions maintain the peaceful nature of the State.

“Today’s power is not in the guns you have acquired. Power is in the handset we are all carrying. In sponsoring an action, do you assess the ethnic & political implications at all? Some actions are just damn silly!!!

“Congrats to those being honoured by “some” Delta State Traditional Rulers today!!! Interestingly, you are being honoured for: Peace and Security, human capital development, and Infra development.

“On the infrastructural development, those coming by air will be landing at Asaba airport built & put into use in my administration. Asaba airport had transported thousands of passengers including every past & current Presidents/VPs in Nigerian before I left office.

“I wish you a great ceremony as you use the EVENT centre & Govt House complex built by my administration.

In his reaction, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, in a telephone conversation with a journalist, said the monarchs had been in the state since its creation and knows the administration that performed.