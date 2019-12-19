Lagos Waste Management Authority (lawma) To Enhance Psp Services - Dr. Gbadegesin

Listen

The Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, has reiterated the agency's commitment to improving the waste management services rendered by private sector participants (PSP) through robust government assistance to sustain their businesses.

As a sign-post of greater things to come the way of these entrepreneurs, Dr. Gbadegesin presented consolatory cheques to three PSP operators whose compactors got burnt on active duty.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, MD/CEO. LAWMA (2nd left); Chairman, LAHA Committee on the Environment, Hon. Desmond Elliot (r); and three PSP operators: Mrs. Titilola Bolaji (Dopec Nig. Entre.) (L); Mrs. Olanrewaju Lawal (Temmy Ventures)(m); and Mr. Adeshina Samuel (Gbogunboro Comm. Agencies)(2nd right), after receiving consolatory cheques for their burnt compactors while on active duty, at the LAWMA/PSP’s interactive session, at its zonal office, at Ogudu, on Wednesday, 18thDecember, 2019.

The occasion was an interactive session with PSP operators at LAWMA Ogudu zonal facility, where he noted that the authority would not relent in its effort to provide a business friendly environment for the waste collectors, as well as a climate of partnership and collaboration.

Speaking further, Gbadegesin hinted that the authority would early next year take delivery of new compactors being procured by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in a determined effort to tackle the challenge of waste management in the state.

MD/CEO LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, (2ndleft); Chairman, LAHA Committee on the Environment, Hon. Desmond Elliot (2ndright); Mr. Dotun Oriowo (r); and Waste management expert, Mr. Olugbenga Adebola (L), during the LAWMA/PSP’s interactive session, at its zonal office, at Ogudu, on Wednesday, 18th December, 2019.

Waxing philosophical, he reflected that no one could accurately predict future occurrences in business, hence the need for the operators to get insurance cover for their operational vehicles, to mitigate unforeseen occurrences that are not palatable.

He said 2019 had been an eventful year for waste management in the state and the end of the year interactive session became necessary to dialogue over subsisting challenges hampering their operations and work towards proffering solutions to them.

The LAWMA boss was emphatic that the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu would stop at nothing to support the waste collectors in the execution of their statutory duties, promising that the in-coming year would witness drastic improvements in waste management services across the metropolis.

Responding, the president of Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), Mr. David Oriyomi, profoundly lauded the humanitarian gesture of the government on the cheque presentation, promising renewed enthusiasm of PSP operators, to work tirelessly towards making Lagos cleaner and livable for residents.

He commended the state government for improving the condition of landfill sites in the metropolis, which would pave way for efficient turn-around time of waste evacuation trucks, urging the government to do more to boost the welfare of PSP workforce.

The interactive session was attended by various environmental stakeholders in the state, including the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot.

Folashade Kadiri

Assistant Director, Public Affairs

19/12/2019



MD/CEO. LAWMA Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, (3rdright); Exec. Director, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni (3rd left); President, Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, Mr. David Oriyomi (r); and three PSP operators who received consolatory cheques for their burnt compactors while on active duty: Mrs. Titilola Bolaji (Dopec Nig. Entre.) (2nd right); Mrs. Olanrewaju Lawal (Temmy Ventures)(2nd left); and Mr. Adeshina Samuel (Gbogunboro Comm. Agencies)(L), during the LAWMA/PSP’s interactive session, at its zonal office, at Ogudu, on Wednesday, 18th December, 2019.