"boomerang Havas Africa Emerged One Of The Best 100 Imc In The World At Madcon 2019"

Boomerang Havas Africa has once again reaffirmed its position as a leading marketing communications company in the world after being named as ONE of the top 50 in the 100 marketing and advertising agency in the world at MADcon Conference and Awards 2019 in Dubai; an event reputable for providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the marketing industry.

MADcon 2019, a three-days roller-coaster ride scheduled for 16-18 Dec.,2019 at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center, Garhoud-Dubai with the theme “Where Marketing and Possibilities Meet” is an event where marketing professionals get unparallel opportunities to connect with a marvellous .

community of marketing wizards and witness them unveil their success secrets.

Receiving the awards on behalf of Boomerang Havas Africa, the elated Mr. Lanre Oyegbola, Managing Director/CEO of Boomerang Havas Africa said, “We are humbled and glad to be recognized as the one of the best 100 marketing communications agency in the world in 2019, this is a confirmation of two things; that impossible is nothing and that we can always bring something out of nothing. He reiterated that Boomerang Havas Africa will continue to change the narrative and disrupt the marketing and advertising space through its combined focus on being locally relevant and globally significant. He dedicated the award to the hard working, passionate and dedicated team at Boomerang Havas Africa and the clients and partners.

It will be recalled that Boomerang Havas has consistently played a leading role in Nigeria IMC industry, in 2018 the agency ranked one of the top ten media agencies in Nigeria by Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency industry, (RCEMA) a Paris based global company that evaluates media agencies across the world. This ranking was done on the performance of agencies in terms of their competitiveness at pitches, business performance and creativity, momentum resources and agency capability.

Boomerang Havas Africa, a 360-degree Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) firm based in Nigeria is a member of the Havas Group, the 5th largest communications group with headquarters in Paris and provides a wide range of communication solutions to global clients in media strategy, media buying and digital marketing, branding, experiential, sports marketing, events solutions, content development, gaming and public relations.