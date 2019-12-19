Zulum Pays December Salaries, Pensions to Workers

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has directed the Ministry of Finance to pay salary and pension for the month of December to enable workers celebrate their Christmas Yuletide.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Communication & PR Strategy to the Governor, Malam Isa Umar Gusau said some workers already started receiving their salaries Wednesday while pensioneers will start getting alerts from their accounts on Tuesday.

The statement added that Zulum believe that workers will make better preparations for the Christmas if their salaries are paid and not delayed until the end of the month.

“The payment is in line with the Governor’s consistency in the prompt payment of workers’ salaries which has never been in default.

“Governor Zulum has always considered payment of salaries not as achievement but as payment of debt, in this case, government paying for services rendered by law abiding civil servants contracted to work. It is public knowledge that salaries of workers in Borno have regularly been paid before 26th of every month.

“For December however, Professor Zulum, in line with a tradition of releasing salaries ahead of religious festivals, directed relevant government officials to ensure workers and pensioners were paid before 20th of December.

“The Governor’s directive has been complied with and workers have started receiving credit alerts from their respective banks since Tuesday.”

The statement said the governor wishes all Christians a wonderful Christmas, while assuring them of continued efforts in safeguarding lives and property of all in the state.