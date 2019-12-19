Furst Salvo Limited, a global financial business advisory and investment company, has launched savings and investment mobile App.

The App which is available for download on the iOS Store and Google play store, is a savings platform that helps you save money smartly while earning returns on your savings. It is to encourage savings habit among Nigerians in an easy and reliable way, which also offer users lucrative interest payment on savings of between 10 - 15% per annum.

In statement as issued by the company, Marketing Director, Furst Salvo Limited, Omawumi Jeyema said that, Salvo understands the peculiarity of the Nigerian economy which puts strain on people’s finances, thereby making it difficult for people to set aside funds to achieve future goals like buying a land, car, owning a business or towards tuition fees for their children. With focus on addressing challenges, Salvo has developed an easy and reliable way to encourage saving habit among Nigerians who will not only have access to their full savings but also get an enviable interest on their money.

Savings can be done daily, weekly or monthly with as little as 100 Naira which allows Nigerians begin their journey into financial freedom. As required by the Nigerian Law, this product is powered and supported by a duly licensed bank; Xslnce Microfinance Bank.

(L-R) Steven Osiadi; Head Business Operations, Furst Salvo Limited, Omawumi Jeyemi, Marketing Director, Peter Owunna Managing Director and Wale Iyanda,Head of Credit, Furst Salvo Limited during the unveiling of Furst Salvo Savings and Investment Mobile App in Lagos.

Omawumi added that, “as a socially responsible organization, over the years, we have remained committed to providing reliable financial solutions to Nigerians, to make life easier for all and ensure peace of mind that would guarantee a feeling of satisfaction and fulfillment.”

She further disclosed that, costumers should expect continuous development of the application to make savings seamless and assured value for money. “We are consistently active in this regard as our technical team works round the clock to ensure the Salvo savings application meets global standard and guarantees ease of process”

Salvo is the guide to financial security where users can invest, save and spend responsibly, it is an easy to use with smooth navigation through the downloading process.

The journey to your financial goals begins with a click! To get started register with a valid email and phone number, Visit www.salvo.ng or download Salvo App from Ios store or Google Play store to create an account in less than 5 minutes. #savespendsmartly.

Contact Number: +2349029991354

Email Address: [email protected]

[email protected]

Website: www.salvo.ng