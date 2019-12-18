Crescent Uni hosts Nigeria Computer Society ...As VC lauds students' performance

Crescent University, Abeokuta has hosted the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS) for a two-day forum tagged "E-Health: A Strategic System for National Development".

The Chairman,Nigeria Computer Society, Ogun State Chapter, Mrs O. Adekunte unveiled that purpose of the forum was to nurture talents amongst students of computer and information technology in Nigeria's higher institutions of learning.

Adekunte said that apart from advancement of computing/information technology education as well as practice for the benefit of all and sundry, the Association sought to collaborate with relevant government and institutions in proffering solutions to the issues of what she called digital divide.

Expressing her appreciation on behalf of other members of the society to the management of Crescent University for hosting the 10th edition of the programme, Adekunte solicited in advance the use of the institution's facility for the subsequent programme.

In his remarks,the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila said " this is an era in which computer technology has changed the practice of every profession" while thanking the Association for providing a platform to develop talents.

Gbajabiamila also praised efforts of Crescent University students who participated in the Software Competition for their exceptional performance and doing the university proud.

The students who represented Computer Science of the university are Uthman Akinola (500 L), Ishak Badanga (500L), Zainab Adeyemi (400 L), Idris Ganiyu (300 L) and Quamarudeen Abubakre(300 L).