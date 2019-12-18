Senator Rochas Okorocha Denies Denies Breaking The News Of Senator Ben Uwajumogu's Death

The former governor of Imo State and present senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has denied speaking to the press about the death of Senator Ben Uwajumogu.

Okorocha stated this in his tweeter handle, @realRochas, and he expressed disbelief that the Nation will go to the extent of using his name to “break news”.

He wrote: “I am utterly shocked that a platform like @TheNationNews would go to extent of putting my name behind such falsehood in the bid to break news. Let me reiterate that I didn’t speak to journalists regarding the news making rounds about the passing of Senator Ben Uwajumogu.

“I demand that @TheNationNews take down this news piece as it is false and completely misleading. One would expect better from such a platform.”

It was earlier reported that Senator Ben Uwajumogu representing Imo North senatorial district slumped in his residence and was confirmed dead in an hospital in Abuja.