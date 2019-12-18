TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

Photo Report: Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)/PSP Hold Interactive Session

By Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, MD/CEO. LAWMA (2nd left); Chairman, LAHA Committee on the Environment, Hon. Desmond Elliot (r); and three PSP operators: Mrs. Titilola Bolaji (Dopec Nig. Entre.) (L); Mrs. Olanrewaju Lawal (Temmy Ventures)(m); and Mr. Adeshina Samuel (Gbogunboro Comm. Agencies)(2nd right), after receiving consolatory cheques for their burnt compactors while on active duty, at the LAWMA/PSP’s interactive session, at its zonal office, at Ogudu, on Wednesday, 18thDecember, 2019.

MD/CEO. LAWMA Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, (3rdright); Exec. Director, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni (3rd left); President, Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, Mr. David Oriyomi (r); and three PSP operators who received consolatory cheques for their burnt compactors while on active duty: Mrs. Titilola Bolaji (Dopec Nig. Entre.) (2nd right); Mrs. Olanrewaju Lawal (Temmy Ventures)(2nd left); and Mr. Adeshina Samuel (Gbogunboro Comm. Agencies)(L), during the LAWMA/PSP’s interactive session, at its zonal office, at Ogudu, on Wednesday, 18th December, 2019.

MD/CEO LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, (2ndleft); Chairman, LAHA Committee on the Environment, Hon. Desmond Elliot (2ndright); Mr. Dotun Oriowo (r); and Waste management expert, Mr. Olugbenga Adebola (L), during the LAWMA/PSP’s interactive session, at its zonal office, at Ogudu, on Wednesday, 18th December, 2019.

MD/CEO. LAWMA Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, (2ndleft); Exec. Director, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni (2nd right); SSA to the Governor on LAWMA, Bashorun Ayo Williams (r); and President, Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, Mr. David Oriyomi (L), during the LAWMA/PSP's interactive session, at its zonal office, at Ogudu, on Wednesday, 18thDecember, 2019.











