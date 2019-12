We wish to notify all Biafrans, friends of Biafra, members and supporters of our Organisation, that we now have a new Chief Press Secretary, in the person of Richard Dianabasi Odung.

Henceforth, Dianabasi shall be in charge of our Media and Publicity, please the general public should take note of this.

Signed

Princewill Chimezie Richard

National Leader

Ebuta Ogar Takon

Deputy Leader 1