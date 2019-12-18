Ebonyi signs MOU with Chinese investors for transfer of technology.

Ebonyi state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese investors, technocrats and captains of industry for the transfer of technology and sustainable development of the state .

Governor Dave Umahi who made this known when he received a team of Chinese investors who paid him courtesy call at government house Abakaliki said they agreed in assembling, manufacturing, processing firms in the State.

He said technology transfer has become a fulcrum on which sustainable development is hinged, hence the urgent need to take advantage of his relationship with Chinese captains of industry, technocrats and manufacturers to assist in developing the State

"The company producing solar lights, also produces Light Emitting Diodes( LED), their lights are durable. They sold us the light we used in our street lights, and for over two years plus, the lights are there. They will decorate our facilities with their technology”, he said

The Governor remarked that about 60% of the new shopping mall under construction by his administration, has been taken over by the Chinese companies for their showrooms, production and manufacturing.

"We also have the shoe manufacturing company from Chinese, they said they will start with sandals manufacturing.

"We have also given the first year rent free to the Chinese companies, they have already taken over about 60% of the new shopping mall for their manufacturing and showroom.

"We entered into partnership with them - if we buy anything from them, they must establish same company in Ebonyi. This is binding between us and this is why they are here today.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Jiang Xia pledged their unalloyed commitments to the partnership with the state government in the area of technology transfer to create a synergy for sustainabdevelopment of the State.