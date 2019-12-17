Imo Petroleum Commissioner, Tony Okere For Burial December 20

The burial of late Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum and Environment, Chief Tony Okere has been fixed to hold on Friday, December 20, 2019.

According to a burial arrangement released by the family, there will be a Vigil Mass in his honour at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, MCC Road, Owerri on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. His body leaves Aladimma Hospital Mortuary on Friday, 20thDecember, 2019 for his home town, Obiakpu, Egbema in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. Interment follows immediately after Church Service, same day.

Until his death on Thursday, 21st November, 2019, Okere was the Honourable Commissioner for Petroleum and Environment in the Rebuild Imo administration in Imo State.

He represented Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

Hon. Okere was Supervisor in charge of Education, Finance and Planning in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area in 1991; Executive Secretary, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area between 1992 and 1993; Sole Administrator, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area in 2004 and Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Niger Delta Affairs between 2010 and 2011.

He is survived by a wife and four children.

Dr. Walter Duru

Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee

Tony Okere Burial Committee