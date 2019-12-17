Ajaokuta Federal Legislator Hon Idirisu congratulates President Buhari as he celebrates 77

A member of House of Representatives, National Assembly, Hon. Lawal Mohammadu Idirisu has joined other well meaning Nigerians to congratulate President Mohammadu Buhari as he turns 77, hailing him for his patriotism and quality leadership.

Hon. Idirisu's goodwill message was contained in a statement by his aide, Dantala Musa.

According to the statement, Hon. Idirisu showered encomium on President Buhari on his efforts towards repositioning the country to becoming self sufficient in food production, steel and metals and other strategic sectors.

He prayed God to grant him good health and more wisdom to steer the country to its righful place in the comity of nations.

The statement reads: "Hon. Idirisu Mohammadu Lawal, member of the House of Representatives representing the good people of Ajaokuta federal constituency heartily congratulates the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari as he celebrates 77 today.

"We are not unaware of his patriotism and undying love for Nigeria and this can account for obstinacy in ensuring that the country is put back on the path of greatness.

"We celebrate President's people oriented policies and programmes, especially in the area of agriculture and food production; we are most gladdened by resolve of President Buhari to revamp Ajaokuta Rolling Steel Mill, Textiles among other strategic sectors.

"We pray God to grant him long life, good health and more wisdom as he takes our country to its righful place in the comity of nations."