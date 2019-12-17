December 17:     The Steadfastness of God

Finally, the two visions of the angels around the throne crying, “Holy, holy, holy,” clearly indicates that God is the same in both testaments. Often, we think of the God of the Old Testament as a God of wrath and the God of the New Testament as a God of love. But Isaiah and John present a unified picture of our holy, majestic, awesome God who does not change (Malachi 3:6), who is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8), and “with whom is no variableness nor shadow of turning” (James 1:17). God’s holiness is eternal, just as He is eternal.

Holy, Holy, Holy God has many attributes just like I do. I am a father, a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a teacher, a pastor, a singer and writer of songs, and so on. God in His own holiness is merciful, patient, longsuffering, and abounding in love but the only attribute of God that is mentioned three times is apparently His predominant attribute. He is not just holy, but He is holy, holy, holy. In Jewish liturgy, when something is incredibly important, it is mentioned twice. Jesus does this when He says something twice like “verily, verily.” It also signifies great intimacy when He repeats someone’s name twice like Moses, Moses; Abraham, Abraham; Saul, Saul…but when something is mentioned three times in a row, it is off the charts in importance and this is why of all the attributes of God He is holy, holy, holy.

That is the greatest emphasis that can be put on anything or anyone in Scripture and this is telling us that this is the most important thing about God. God is holy, holy, holy. This is the only attribute of God that is mentioned in the Scriptures three times. Note: God is holy and He wants us all to be holy like Him because the kingdom of God is all about everyone being holy. That’s why it’s important to God for all to be holy.

Let’s pray: Father, thank You for Your holy personality. Thank You Lord, for giving us Your commandment for us to be holy because you are holy. Without holiness no one will be accepted in Your presence. Lord, help us to be holy like you, in Jesus’ name. Amen

Today’s reading: Amos 7-9; Revelation 13

Be Holy and Steadfast.