Gov Zulum Urges Military to Re-Open Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu Road ForAgric, Commercial Activities, Intensify Operations in Lake Chad Basin...

As Minister of Defence Commends BOSG's Support to Military Operations in Borno, North East

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has appealed to the Nigerian military as a matter of significance and food security to re-open Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu Road that it has closed for almost a year, following several Boko Haram attacks on the road with the possibility of reopening the commerical trunk 'A' road but to no avail.

The said road serve as a major and only link route to the agrarian southern part of the state, neighbouring states of Adamawa, Taraba and beyond which it's closure is seriously affecting socio economic activities of the area and state at large .

The governor also urged the Minister and service chiefs as a matter of importance to intensiify operations in the shores of Lake Chad Basin particularly, in the three LGAs of Borno State that seems to be terrorised by Boko Haram insurgents everyday, stopping residents from fishing and farming as well as fetching firewood to cook.

L-R: Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, Minister Of Defence, Gen.Bashir Magashi, Gov. Zulum and Chief Of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. T.Y Buratai He said, "we know all the hide outs of the Boko Haram insurgents in the shores of Lake Chad. We want you to establish the communities in those areas back".

" Let them continue their occupation of fishing. Let them continue with their normal life. We will support you to clear the areas and allow our people to return to farming and fishing which are their major occupations", Zulum said.

Governor Zulum stated this Monday when the Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retired) paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Maiduguri in company of the Chief Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq Baba, Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major Gen. Olusegun Gabriel Adeniyi.

Others in the ministers entourage include Major Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief Operations and Training, Defence Headquarters and Commander, MNJTF among others.

Professor Zulum assured the service chiefs and Minister of his government's continuous support and assistance to end the Boko Haram insurgency to allow the people of the state continue with their normal lives peacefully while noting that," it is quite unfortunate for four or five people to chase a community or village and the residents can not mobilize themselves and retaliate due to security restriction of movement".

He emphasized that," peace and development are vital to any society, stressing that, "If there is no peace ,there would not be development. "

"The socio economic activities of the state have been paralyzed for long and the situation is becoming alarming . We want the military to put their attention and concern to improve on their tasks of eliminating Boko Haram totally from the region to give peace a chance and restore peace permanently.

L-R: Minister Of Defence, Bashir Magashi and Chief Of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai during a courtesy call to Gov. Zulum

" It is long enough to restore peace in th state and allow our people to live a better life. We are ever ready to support you in what ever way to end the insurgency.

"The military has done well and we must commend them for their bravery and gallantry but we have to join hands to support and encourage them to end the war. I also commmend the police, civil Defence, CJTF and vigilante hunters for their sacrifices", Zulum said.

The governor further thanked President Buhari for his support and concern to the people and Government of Borno State, the service chiefs for their efforts and the Theater. Commander for his commitment and determination while reiterating his governments support to the security agencies to rid th state of insurgents.

Earlier, the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi said", I am in the state in company of the two service chiefs , COAS and CAS to thank you for your efforts and support to the military to successfully carry out their assignments in the state "

"Secondly, to brief you on the security situation of the state and how successfully military operations have been carried out in different parts of the state with your support.

"We are also trying to see how we can seriously encourage the troops and see how they can take the fight seriously. We are also trying to strengthen the synergy between the Chadian Forces and the Nigerian Forces who have been working together at the MNJTF to enable them successfully carry out their operations to end the war", Magashi said.

"We must come together to end the war and protect our people, give them security and allow them continue with their normal lives. We have decided to take the bull by the horn to fight the insurgency once and for all", the Defence Minister added.