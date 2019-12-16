Christmas 2019: Ooni Hosts Children In Ile-ife

The Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Monday played host to children from all parts of the ancient city of Ile-Ife to celebrate the 2019 end of the year and Christmas festival.

In his annual festive gesture, the foremost African monarch received the children who stormed his Ile-Oodua Palace in their large numbers with lovely Christmas songs and prayers.

“I can see future doctors, accountants, lawyers and other professionals among you. Equally, I can see Nigeria’s future president, governor, kings and queens among you.” The Ooni prophesized.

At the event which was packaged by Hopes Alive Initiative and sponsored by Indomine, the children who could not hide their joy chorused several songs with the Ooni.

Represented by Miss Wumi, the Deputy Convener/CEO, Hopes Alive Initiative, Princess Temitope Adesegun, described the event as an avenue to celebrate the children as leaders of tomorrow.

“Children, this is your season and I want implore you to continue as good children to your parents while you enjoy it to the fullest. This is a holiday season, be obedient and avoid bad friends. It shall be well with you.” Princess Temitope admonished.

Aside from the fantastic prizes given to the children, some of them who participated in the games and cPrincessorganized to spice up the show got fantastic prizes.

Titilope Eluwole who was among the children and equally won a package from the brand sponsor expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Ooni, HAI, Indomine, her colleagues and her parents for the wonderful experience.

“I have never seen the king in my life and this is my first time of coming to the palace. I am so happy because this event gave me such a beautiful opportunity and I will never forget in my life.” Titilope noted.

Speaking on behalf of Indomine, the brand sponsor for the event, the Regional Manager (South West) Mr. Kunle Osinoiku thanked the Ooni for the warm reception and equally lauded Hopes Alive Initiative for the brilliant idea.