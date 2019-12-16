TK partners Crescent Varsity Mass Comm, hires HOD for new project

Few days ago, world renowned Tunde Kelani,the Chief Executive Officer of Mainframe Films visited the prestigious Department of Mass Communication of Crescent University Abeokuta.

During the visit, he revealed that he was attracted to the rapidly growing profile of the department and the institution which prides itself as Citadel of Academic and Moral Excellence.

According to TK, the mission of his visit was to hire the Head of Department, Dr Kola Adesina as consultant to a full length film he was working on, which would revolve around contents, culture and communication narratives in indigenous music.

He has equally consented to partner with Crescent Mass Communication Department in the training of its students particularly in cinematography and related specialisations.

Tunde Kelani has produced epic and landmark films including Maami, Ti Oluwa Ni Ile, Saworoide, Koseegbe and several others.

The film he is currently working on will be hinged on the life and times of Ayinla Omowura, an ace musician who died about 40 years ago. Pictures below show TK during a tour of facilities in the department which include the Graphic Design Studios, Printing Press, TV and Radio Studios, PR and Advertising Studios.

His itinerary also include a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila and the Registrar, Barr. Zajariyya Ajibola.