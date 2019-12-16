DPR launches Corporate Strategy Framework for 2019-2023

...Vows to drive reforms, align with FG's mandate for oil industry

As part of its key mandate to be a leading regulator in the global oil and gas industry, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), weekend, launched its Corporate Strategy Framework for 2019 to 2023.

The Corporate Strategy document is to serve as a roadmap that will guide its personnel on better service delivery to boost Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at the launch during a strategic management retreat in Abuja, Acting Director of the Agency, Ahmad Shakur, said that the document is aimed at putting the DPR in line with government aspirations to increase stakeholders’ satisfaction, promote investments and improve control and transparency in the oil and gas industry.

"In order to achieve this target, the Agency has launched its Corporate Strategy Framework which will drive the industry’s performance and deliver on government's mandate."

"We have key performance indicators in the document and we will adhere strictly to them. Through the staregy paper, the DPR hopes to guarantee sustainable development of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources through effective regulations that will ensure the highest form of professionalism, accountability and transparency in the oil and gas industry," Shakur said.

He added that for DPR to become a referece point globally by 2023, it means that its personnel must adopt a coordinated approach to its activities in the oil and gas industry.

Shakur also vowed to ensure that the DPR plays a key role in delivering the Federal Government’s strategic mandate for the Nigerian petroleum industry over the next four years.

He noted that on assumption of office, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had on behalf of the Federal Government, assigned specific deliverables to each agency in the petroleum ministry, which would also be measured against key parameters.

He identified the ministerial deliverables as: eradication of smuggling of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), across Nigerian borders; complete gas flare commercialisation programme; increase crude oil production to three million barrels; reduce the cost of oil extraction; promote the passage of the petroleum industry bill; increase domestic refining capacity and create jobs for Nigerian youths.

He noted that the DPR would focus on the mandates that concerns it, adding that its strategy would involve all field officers, as well as all staff of the Agency. He emphasised that the objective of the retreat was to ingrain the ministerial mandate in all staff of the Agency, to enable it provide the necessary regulatory oversight for the oil and gas sector.

Shakur explained that the strategic management retreat would further assist the DPR to sustain the tempo of ongoing reforms in the agency, which was geared towards aligning with its vision of being a world class regulatory agency. He tasked the top management of the agency to ensure total alignment of their divisions and zones to the ministerial delivarables as it has been embedded into the DPR's corporate strategy.

On his part, Chief Timipre Sylva commended DPR for the initiative and stated that there must be shared vision by all players in the industry for progress to be achieved. He emphasised that it was the duty of everyone to ensure the success of the mandate.

The Minister explained that the deliverables were a product of the ministerial retreat he had earlier in the year and reiterated that the DPR, being the core of the oil and gas sector of Nigeria, must ensure the successful delivery of the mandate.

He urged the Agency to swing into action as he has dubbed year 2020 the year to deliver and begin the actualisation of the oil and gas industry roadmap.

Source:

Marine&Petroleum Nigeria