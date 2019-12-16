Defence Minister Urges MNJTF To Intensifies Efforts to End Insurgency, Recommends Frontline Troops in Monguno, Borno State

The Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) on Sunday visited the frontlines troops in the northeast, urging the Chadian troop to continue their cooperation in the fight against insurgency.

Magashi shortly after hours of meeting with the officers of Chad Army addressed the ttroops at the Headquarters, Sector 3, Operations Lafiya Dole and Multinational Joint Task Force Monguno on Sunday.

He said, "Officers and soldiers of 242 Battalion and our colleague soldiers of Chadian Army, "I am here to address you on one particular item. Without you soldiers, there will be no an army. You are the most valuable we have in this nation. Those who can protect the integrity of Nigeria, those who can secure the nation properly and maintenance of law and order."

"The Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari asked me to convey his goodwill message to all of you for your doggediness, resilient and hard work you have been putting in the northeast sector of our operations and he wishes you best of luck in your future operations in this sector.

"My purpose of coming here is to see all of you, to discuss with our colleagues from Chad and to see how we can improve our operational efficiency, we have discussed at length with their officers, they have told us their problems and everything is needed for you to improve in the conduct of this operations, so our prayer is that all of you will continue with good works you have been doing," he said.

Gen. Magashi (rtd) assured the troops that Nigeria is praying for them to succeed while urging the frontlines troops to remain steadfast and sustain their tempo.

"And I assure you that what you are doing will not be left unattended, we will do our best to see that welfare and motivation are well taken care of, By the Grace of God, we shall do our best to ensure to get what belongs to you.

"And Government and people of Nigeria will never forget our heroes who have done us proud but they have lost their lives and we are also aware of the sacrifices the Chadian soldiers are making and we hope the cooperation will continue and wish all of you happy Christmas and New Year." Gen. Magashi assured.

Those on his entourage include Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall, Sadque Abubakar, Director of Defense training and operations, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor and other top brass.

In his opening remarks, Commander of the Sector 3 Operations Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen. Abdulmalik Bulama Biu thanked the minister and his entourage for visiting the frontlines to boost the morale of the troops.