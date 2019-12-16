Oba disowns wife as marriage crashed

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has disowned his wife, Ms Chanel Chin as their marriage crashed over irreconcilable differences.

The Chief Press Secretary to Oba Akanbi , Mr Alli Ibraheem told The Nigerian Voice on Sunday that Chanel is no more Oluwo's queen.

The traditional ruler urged members of the public not to treat his ex-wife as a queen any more.

A statement from the palace said "This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her."

"For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be Oluwo's queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her".