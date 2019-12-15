Gov. Zulum Distributes Food To 17,000 IDPs In Konduga....Inspects 250 Kawuri Houses Under Reconstruction

targets Biu, Gwoza, Chibok, Damboa IDPs in 2020 Food Distribution...

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has listed Damboa, Biu and Gwoza IDPs as his Next Phase of food distribution and supervision to internally displaced and vulnerable persons across the state.

This is coming after the Governor stormed Konduga town on Friday where he supervised the distribution of food and non-food items including clothing materials and cash to about 17,000 displaced and vulnerable persons from Konduga town and Kawuri village.

About 12,000 women and 5,000 men were reached during the food and non-food items distribution according to combined statistics taken during the exercise by SEMA officials.

The food items distributed include rice, maize grains and cooking oil. It was distributed to heads of households while wrappers and cash were given to their wives and other women IDPs including widows, aged and divorcees.

The distribution exercise began around 6:54 am extending to a period of about 8 hours as it ended at 2:45 pm.

Thereafter, Governor Zulum embarked on inspection of schools and destroyed communities around Konduga town where he inspected Mandarari Primary school where he called the staff roll call and also assured the people of his administration's commitment to address their educational, health and watet supply problems among others.

Zulum also took an assessment of progress of work at the 250 resettlement houses in Kawuri village of Konduga local government area of the state.

The houses are being built by the state government as part of converted interventions to enable the displaced residents who have been victims of the Boko Haram insurgency return to their host communities to continue with their normal life.

The governor further directed the rehabilitation of additional 500 houses destroyed as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

After the inspection of the village, Governor Zulum assured the people of Kawuri who are now taking refuge in Konduga, Maiduguri and Bama IDPs Camps of his administration's efforts to resettle the communities before March 2020.

On his return to Maiduguri, the governor told some stakeholders at his official Government House residence that he intends to replicate the distribution in Damboa, Biu and Gwoza in few days to come.

It will be recalled that Zulum has undertaken series of distribution of food and non food items in local government areas located in the Central and Northern Borno remaining the Southern Borno axis which have been worst hit by the boko haram insurgency that put thousands of people in hardships and sufferings.