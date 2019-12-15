Museveni Gives Muslims A 'middle Finger' Again In The Cabinet Reshuffle!

Al Hajji Abdul Naduli has been dropped as minister without portfolio, and i think this is OK- he was incompetent, and undeserving. He only became a minister because of his Luwero- bush connections. He hasn't been dropped because of problems with the English language, or lack of academic qualifications.

Academic achievement don't determine one's intelligence. I have learned the importance that each and every one of us has in our society regardless of titles or income. It is disturbing that some people believe academic achievement is the end point. I think we have all probably known at least one educated fool in our lives.

Museveni has lasted so long in power, partly, because he knows how to source a talent or someone skilled, in a population of over 40 million people. Yes, some young men and women have been used,some kept in positions for long, and others dropped after they have served their purpose.Old farts, like Mr.Museveni, realise that for most problems there is some one out there for who it is no problem at all.The trick is letting go of the ego and chatting up that person. It is sort of like the Art of War- better than fighting and winning is winning without having to fight.

My problem with Museveni is that he continues to undermine Muslims. Ministerial posts are all about sharing the national cake, so, when two Muslims are dropped as ministers, why not just replace them with fellow Muslims? Granted, Hajjat Janat Mukwaya was old and sickly, but there are a lot of young qualified Ugandan Muslims Museveni would have replaced her with. The chairman Electoral Commission slot used to be reserved for Muslims, but, even that one went up in smoke, after Dr.Badru Kiggundu retired.What's so unique about being a minister that Muslims are always underlooked? Its just not right!

Cabinet Reshuffle also indicates that Museveni isn't taking the 2021 elections seriously-Its,already, a done deal for him.There are very few young guys in it, the youngest is Anite Eveyln who was born in 1984, and she is one of the most hated faces among the youths and old. And that means, he already knows everything he needs to know about Bobi Wine, and how to contain him, which, arguably, shouldn't be a difficult thing for any head of state in Africa.