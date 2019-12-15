Nigerians Speak On Tinubu/Atiku Parley In Mina

Reactions have trailed the meeting held by a National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The leaders, who met in Minna, Niger State, were in a cordial mood as they exchanged pleasantries and chatted.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the 2019 election.

The brief meeting between both opposition members stirred reaction on social media from some Nigerians.

Some Nigerians hinted on a 2023 agenda, even as they made reference to a meeting between Obasanjo and governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai days ago.

Here are some comments from Twitter:

@Kayalabi “I hope the picture of Atiku and Tinubu being cordial when they met at a function will help Fanatics realize politicians are not worth dying for. When their interests align they are friends when it doesn’t they insult each other! Let’s borrow ourselves brain.”

@Arogbodovincent “Buhari’s children will soon come out with narrative; ‘thieves are regrouping for 2023’ just because Tinubu visited Atiku.”

@metronaija “Should will expect Tinubu and Atiku partnership in 2023?

@Crystarc “Atiku Bola Asiwaju and Tinubu Abubakar cheering together and we are fighting because of them. Politics is just a 419 game, they only used us to archive their selfish interest.”

@Yusufabtilide “Tinubu met with Atiku, and oh my… I can’t say anything. Nigerians should better know who will be their next president.”

@Iamkingmustee “Take a very close look @this Picture! Did you see anything like party logo on their baban Riga? Are they fighting one another? Tinubu a national Leader with Atiku the biggest opposition to his Party.

“If the elites are this United why can’t the masses unite in demand of Good Governance and accountability? It’s as simple as this.”

@Comrade “2023 Battle is definitely going to be between these four Candidates

1. Nasiru ElRufai

2. Omoyele Sowore

3. Bola Ahmed Tinubu

4. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar..Which of these four can Salvage Nigeria from its current Ruins?

@Iamaberrh “Tinubu, Atiku and Fintiri in Kaduna together. Lesson; don’t kill yourself because of politicians.”

@Eliglo4luv “Obasanjo met El-rufai and today Atiku met Tinubu. Who will the masses meet?All they think is power, may you receive sense to use your thumb wisely.”

