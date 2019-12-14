Duncan Mighty Was Not Abducted But Arrested By Police - Imo State Police Command

Popular music artiste, Duncan Okechukwu, popularly known as Duncan Mighty, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly defrauding Imo state government of N11 million.

SP Ikeokwu Orlando, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, in a statement issued to the press confirmed that he was arrested in the early hours of Saturday following a petition filed by an upcoming rap artist, ‘M2’

Orlando explained that Duncan Mighty was contracted by the Imo State Government during past Governor Rochas Okorocha’s tenure, to manage and promote M2.

It stated: “This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the IMO state Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artists and sign M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty, as a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of eleven million naira (N11, 000,000) paid to him.”

The police image maker added that the agreement reached between both parties was the sum of N11 million, and since the receipt of the money, Duncan Mighty is yet to fulfil his own part of the deal and even when the former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, terminated the contract to enable the popular musician to refund the money, he only absconded and all efforts to reach him proved futile.