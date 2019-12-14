UBA Staff Across Africa Give Back at UBA Foundation’s Each One, Teach One Initiative

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Friday held the 2019 edition of its annual Each One, Teach One initiative, hosting a huge impact day in Nigeria and across all its subsidiaries in Africa.

The Each One, Teach One initiative is part of UBA Foundation’s activities where the bank’s staff members give their time and skills to the communities around them. All across the continent, staff of the pan- African bank were seen within their communities, teaching and assisting the less privileged, especially students and people living with disabilities.

The Executive Director, Lagos and West Bank, Marketing, Mr. Ayoku Liadi, who represented UBA’s Group Managing Director, and the Chairman of UBA Foundation, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, at the event in Lagos, expressed his excitement over the initiative, adding that as a corporate entity, UBA, through its Foundation has decided to give back as a family, starting by impacting knowledge and skills to students and participants.

Liadi said, “Our goal with this initiative which is in its second year, is to help the under privileged and young children learn vocational skills that will assist them along the path to financial freedom as they start businesses of their own. We have therefore, created a platform to encourage people who have various skills and talents to pass this on to the younger generation.

Liadi also seized the opportunity to give the participants a short lecture about financial literacy, noting that it is important for students to embrace the culture of being financially cautious from a tender age.

He said, “At UBA, we want students to inculcate the habit of savings, especially for the rainy day. It is important that you are cautious about the future, because nothing is guaranteed. Therefore ensure that you bear this in mind when you receive your pocket money and allowance no matter how little; because when you save today, it will go a long way to help you tomorrow, “Liadi told the students who filled the Onikan Youth Centre.

Students from Modupe Cole Memorial Childcare and Treatment Home; Standard Hallmark College, Mushin; Child Life-Line,Lagos and Moyin Rainbow Foundation, Lagos; were some of the students who participated at the event.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA Foundation, Mrs. Bola Atta, who threw more light on the initiative stated that it is aimed at helping to impact lives positively and in a very meaningful way. She added that the initiative, which was going on simultaneously in 20 countries across Africa, was being driven by UBA staff members who were very happy to give back to the society.

“At UBA Foundation, we are constantly being asked by other staff members how they can help. A lot of people are genuinely interested in doing good. With the Each One Teach One initiative, you don’t need a huge sum of money, you just need to give of your time and talent to at least one other person. It is simple. It is effective and the impact is ginormous imagine how many people across 20 countries in Africa benefitted today from someone just taking a little time to help them acquire new skills or hone old ones. There is something really gratifying about giving back. It helps the communities and helps you grow as an individual.’ Said Atta

Thousands of UBA staff members across Africa voluntarily committed their time today to teaching youths various activities such as foreign languages, photography, tae kwon do, fashion design, martial arts, first aid, coking, hair dressing, mathematics, reading, music and much more.

UBA, Africa's global bank, is committed to being a socially responsible company and role model for all businesses in Africa. UBA recognises the need for a social contract between the bank, the community and its people.

As the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the UBA Group, UBA Foundation is committed to the socio-economic improvement of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Environment, Education, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects.