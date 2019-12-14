The former Senator 'Moise Jean-Charles' is the founder and leader of his political party called 'Platfòm Pitit Desalin' or 'Pitit Dessalines' and he's working really hard to change the situation of his home country called 'Haiti'. For years, the former Senator organized press conferences and rallies because he's trying to deliver Haiti from 'PHTK' because the current Haitian Government and 'PHTK' are making the Haitian population suffer for no reason at all. The former Senator 'Moise Jean-Charles' want to see a better Haiti for this generation and upcoming generations before it's too late. The former Senator said the current leaders in the Haitian Government are wrong for voting against Venezuela because the Venezuelan President 'Nicolás Maduro' has done a lot more for Haiti than any other country in the world.

It looks like the eyes of the Haitian population are open now because millions of protesters and other leaders have taken the streets across Haiti to demand justice and a new system in Haiti because they don't like how their only country is falling apart. From 2016 until now, even the Youth and the young students in Haiti have taken the streets to demand a new government to better the country before it's too late. The youth in Haiti along with other political leaders believe that Haitians should elect their own leaders in order to lead the country in the right direction.

"According to votes, 99% of the Haitian population want the former Senator 'Moise Jean-Charles' to replace the current Haitian President 'Jovenel Moise' because 'Moise Jean-Charles' is the only one that they trust at this moment.", said Werley Nortreus.

According to votes, 99% of the Haitian population wants the current Haitian President 'Jovenel Moise' to step down so an honest leader can take over to lead the country in the right direction. The other 1% want the current Haitian President 'Jovenel Moise' to stay in power. According to these votes, the Haitian population no longer wants 'PHTK' and 'Les Mulâtres' in power because they never did anything good for the country. The Haitian population is not against Nenel Cassy, Youri Latortue, André Michel, and other opposition leaders or judges because they are all fighting for a better Haiti but the Haitian population believes 'Moise Jean-Charles' is the answer for Haiti and he should replace 'Jovenel Moise' when 'PHTK' steps down.

In 2017, a lot of Haitians across Haiti want to know what 'Jovenel Moise' and his 'PHTK' friends did with the 'Petrocaribe' money that Venezuela gave them for development. Unfortunately, the current Haitian President 'Jovenel Moise' and 'PHTK' voted against Venezuela and joined the U.S. instead of showing the Haitian population where the money goes.

"Haitians are being punished for being the first black nation that helped and Taught many countries how to get their freedom. Through the years, Haiti is being punished for the liberation of many slaves around the world. Unfortunately, that's why they don't want Haiti to prosper.", said Werley Nortreus.

A lot of people in the world, even Werley Nortreus believe that the former Haitian Senator 'Moise Jean-Charles' is the only hope for Haiti and he should be the one to replace the current Haitian President 'Jovenel Moise' so he can lead the country in the right direction before it's too late.

"I think everyone in Haiti believes that the former Haitian Senator 'Moise Jean-Charles is the answer for Haiti and I guarantee you that Haiti will prosper if 'Platfòm Pitit Desalin' or 'Pitit Dessalines' lead the country.", said Werley Nortreus.