December 14:     Holy Ghost-The Governor

“ But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.” (John 14:26 KJV). God helps us in our weakness by giving us His Spirit who reveals the mind of Christ to us and enables us to carry out His will (1 Corinthians 2:14-16; Philippians 2:13). When we yield to the Spirit, we become fruit-bearing Christians, yielding a harvest with which God is well pleased (Galatians 5:22-23). On the other hand, when we suppress the work of the Holy Spirit by rebelling against His will for us, we stifle the design of God, sabotage our own spiritual growth, and grieve the Holy Spirit (Ephesians 4:30).

God was and still is and will ever be gracious enough to redeem us from sin and death and give us new life in Christ, the very least that we can do is offer our lives to Him in complete surrender and holiness, which is for our benefit (see Deuteronomy 10:13). Because of God’s mercies, we should be living sacrifices, “holy and pleasing to God” (Romans 12:1; Deuteronomy 10:13).

We cannot do anything spiritually meaningful to ourselves or to God without the Spirit of God, the Holy Spirit. Jesus called Him, the Comforter, I refer to Him as the one who completes us and moves us from being just two-thirds being to being complete humans. The Holy Spirit is the one who enables us to serve God in spirit and in truth (John 4:23-24). All children of God (Christians) are marked in Christ with a seal the promised Holy Spirit (Ephesians 1:13). Our thoughts, words and actions are directed by Him. Our protection and deliverance are due to Him through the finished work of Jesus Christ, our blessed redeemer.

One day, we will be free from sin and all its effects. Until then, we “fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith” and keep running our race as directed by the power of the most high God (Hebrews 12:2). Note: The faith we have in our Lord Jesus is a gift through the grace of God. Let’s keep on remaining faithful and empowered by His Spirit, the Spirit of truth.

Let’s pray: Our Father, thank You for Your holy Word. Thank you again for Jesus and the power of God, the Holy Spirit. Please Lord, grant us Your will to remain steadfast and faithful to You, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

