Umahi presents N178B Budget. estimate for 2020 fiscal year.

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has presented a budget estimate of N178. 136billion for the 2020 fiscal year to the House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget tagged the budget of growth consolidation and transformation at the hallowed chambers of the House, Gov. Umahi announced that the recurrent expenditure will gulp the sum of N46,080 billion while the capital expenditure will be N132,056 billion.

He also announced that Works and Infrastructure will receive a total of Fifty Four Billion, One Hundred and Twenty Five Million and Eighty Three Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty Eight Naira, Forty Eight Kobo (N54,125,083,468.48) or 30.38% of the total budget sum.

He also said that Education will receive a total of Twenty Seven Billion, and Ninety Seven Million, Two Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty Eight Naira Sixty Nine Kobo (N27,097,262,388.69) or 15.21% of the total budget sum.

According to him,the Health was to receive a total of Fifteen Billion, Four Hundred and Sixty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Forty One Thousand Six Hundred and Three Naira Eighty Five Kobo (N15,466,541,603.85) or 8.68% of the total budget.

'Human Capital Development and Commerce and Industry will jointly receive the sum of Eight Billion and Sixteen Million, Eighty Eight Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Four Naira Seventy (N 8,016,088,324.70) or 4.50% of the total sum.

"Agriculture will receive Three Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixty Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Forty Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Naira Sixty Five (N3,769,742,710.65) or 2.13% of the budget", he said.

Governor Umahi explained that spending on Capital budget has been prioritized in favour of critical on-going projects and that a look at the budget proposal shows that Health, Education, Works, Security, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Human Capital Development and Commerce and Industry will be accorded priority in this 2020 budget.

In her bid id to bequeath a functional and effective health care and drive a preventive and rural based health care system, the Governor said they are building a world class State University Teaching Hospital and construction work has started and promised to increase funding in the coming year.

He also stated that the 13 General Hospitals and 178 Primary Health Care Centres in the state and shall receive increased funding.