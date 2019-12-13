Justice John Tsoho Sworn In As Chief Judge Of FHC

…… As the President of the National Industrial Court, Honourable Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip also takes oath of office.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday swore in Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and Honourable Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip as President of the National Industrial Court.

The ceremony which took place at the Ceremonial Court of the Supreme Court in Abuja has in attendance, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

After they took their oath on Friday, the CJN asked Chief Judge and President of the National Industrial Court not to allow anybody disturb their principles as they justifies the oath of office they took

Muhammad said, “The Law is not respecter of anybody; deal with the situation as they are presented before you. Don’t have personal interest in any case before you, the CJN cautions

Justice Tsoho was born on June 24, 1959 in Mbaduku in Benue State.

He obtained his law degree from the University of Lagos in 1984 and was called to Bar in 1985.