Dame Okowa Distributes Christmas Packages Worth Millions To OrphanageHomes, Indigent Deltans

The increase in the price of rice occasioned by the closure of border by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of Muhammadu Buhari, which would have led to a low key celebration of the Christmas by Orphanage Homes and indigent Deltans have been surmounted.

This was made possible by the wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, who has always used the season and other seasons to wipe away tears from the faces of the less privilege across the state.

Dame Okowa who is the founder, 0'5 Initiative has year in year out distributed food items to care givers and others persons in the state.

This year 2019, over 40 Orphanages and 2500 Indigent women in the state were reached.

The distribution of the items took place at Government House Asaba had in attendance Caregivers, Wives of Local Government Chairmen, Political Office Holders and Representatives of Orphanages.

Presenting Food and Cash to Caregivers and Representatives of over 40 Orphanages, Dame Okowa charged them that the items be put into judicious use for utmost benefit of the Children.

She stressed that Christmas, a season of sharing and caring, calls for limitless love, encouraging individuals to help the needy in their community a philosophy which O5 Initiative stands.

Dame Okowa thanked corporate bodies and individuals for partnering with the foundation in achieving its mission of meeting the needs of the less privilege and helping those in difficult situations.

The packages for indigent women which would be distributed on Monday, December 23, across the 25 Local Government Areas, saw the Wives of Local Government Chairmen pick up bags of rice, groundnut oil, tin tomatoes and cash for their different local councils for onward distribution.

It would be recalled that the First Lady has annually, distributed Christmas Packages to Orphans, Indigent women and others since 2015.