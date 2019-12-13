Resign Now Instead Of Sponsoring Group To Support Your Illegality; Group Tells FHC Chief Registrar

The Young Advocate Against Corruption has challenged the Transparency Observers Group to respond to the allegations that the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Mr Emmanuel Gakko is not qualified to be Chief Registrar and was not cleared by President Buhari to hold such respected position.

In a press release on Thursday, 12th November, 2019 in Abuja, the Director General of the YAAC, Danjuma Lamido said that it is unfortunate that the Chief Registrar could gathered some so called NGOs at Reiz Continental Hotel Abuja to attack YAAC instead of addressing the issues we raised in our press release dated Tuesday, 27th November, 2019.

https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/amp/news/283260/group-calls-on-cjn-njc-and-fjsc-to-enforce-buharis-recomm.html

"We repeat that based on the recommendation signed by President Buhari, Mr Emmanuel Gakko is not qualified to hold the office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Lamido said.

Danjuma further said, "Paying Civil Society Organisations millions of Naira to keep the recommendation of Mr. President away from the public will not save Mr Emmanuel Gakko as we attach herewith, the letter personally signed by President Buhari disqualifying him as Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

“We stand by our earlier position that we shall lead a “million man march” to occupy the Federal High Court of Nigeria premises until Mr Emmanuel Gakko resigns and apologize to Nigerians and Mr. President for sitting on a recommendation that disqualified him from office as Chief Registrar, the statement concluded.