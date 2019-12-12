Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) Officials Beat Tricycle Operator To Pump In Delta {Video}

Officials of the Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA), have reportedly beaten a tricycle operator, popularly known as Kekenapep to stupor in the Delta State capital.

Trouble started Wednesday when the tricycle operator who was riding along the ever busy Nnebisi road wanted to divert into Kowean Plaza road when one DESTMA official allegedly jumped into the Keke and collected the key leading to gridlock.

An eyewitness who simply identified himself as Isaac, for security reasons, said the Keke operator committed no traffic offence.

He said the DESTMA personnel seized the key of the Keke and refused to release it despite pleas from passers-by.

According to him, the Keke rider said he was sick and was returning home to take his medications but the argument resulted into fracas with the DESTMA official and the rider when he (DESTMA official) held unto the key.

It was gathered that two others DESTMA operatives joined their colleague to beat up the sick Keke rider.

Isaac said one of them even threatened to beat him up for coming to intervene in the fight.

A human rights activist, Mr. Victor Ojei, who took a swipe on the DESTMA operatives said: "You guys are becoming popular despite you all have no experience on traffic management or control prior to your empowerment.

"You all are a disgrace to Delta State Government and what Governor Okowa stands for when he created DESTMA (DELTA STATE TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT).

"Continue disgracing yourselves, thank God they did not give you people guns oh, many would have being dead by now, you guys now act like soldiers", he added.