Edo State Pensioner Pitch Tent With Gov. Obaseki

Association of Six-Six-Nineteen Pensioners of Primary School in Edo on Thursday rallied support for the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his re-election bid.

The primary school pensioners held a solidarity rally through major streets in Benin to show their commitment and told newsmen that the rally was to thank the governor and support him to secure a second term in office.

Chairman of the association Wilfred Idemudia commended the Obaseki-led administration for performing well in all spheres of the state’s economy particularly in the education sector.

Idemudia said the state primary school pensioners were solidly behind the Governor’s re-election bid taking into consideration his all-embracing style of governance.

He noted that the recent award bestowed on the governor by the Nigeria Union of Teachers during the 2019 World Teachers Days was a clear attestation of the developmental strides of the governor.

“Your Excellency, your leadership has engendered unquantifiable growth and development in all spheres of the state’s economy particularly in the education sector which is our immediate constituency.

“The primary purpose of the solidarity rally is to express our profound gratitude for your prompt payment of our pension.

“It would be recalled that we retired from the state public service on June 6, 2019 and to our greatest surprise the payment of our pension commenced immediately which is a clear departure from the age-long tradition,” he said.

He listed some of the laudable achievements recorded by the state government in the last three years in the education sector to include transformation in the primary school system through the EDO-BEST programme

He also mentioned the revival of technical and vocation education, reconstruction of Government Science and Technical College and the provision of modern learning infrastructure among others.

According to him, the achievements and other initiative are being emulated by other states in the country.