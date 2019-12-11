Gov Zulum Threatens To Sack Absentee Teachers, Offers Scholarshipsto Students in Bama

The Borno State Governor , Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has threatened to sack over two hundered teachers in Bama local government area of the state for absenteeism and replace them with new ones

Governor Zulum who was on a two day official visit to Bana, the headquarters of Bama local.government area inspected 16 Primary and Junior Secondary Schools where he took roll call of Teachers in all the schools to ascertain the number of Teachers that were on duty.

He spent two nights coordinating the distribution of the relief items, which include Rice, Burabusko and cooking oil for each beneficiary.

” I was not happy with the level of attendance by the teachers, out of over 300 teachers in the town, only about 100 teachers were at work. We are going to ensure an appropriate disciplinary measures to serve as a deterrent to others and replace them” , Zulum said.

Other places visited by the Governor while in Bama include, Umar Ibn Ibrahim College Of Education, Science and Technology Bama, Government Day Secondary School Bama, Indimi Village and Borno State Hotels, Bama.

While at the Umar Ibrahim College of Education Bama, he directed the commencement of academic activities at the college by February 2020.

The Governror also assured the people of Some villages that the reconstruction of their community will soon commence, and people will be relocated back to their communities.

He further directed the upgrading of two Primary Schools to Senior Secondary schools. The schools are Ex – Boarding Primary school and the new Mega Primary School, while Government Day Secondary School Bama would equally be reopened.

Excited by the turn out of teachers at one of the Primary Schools, and the commitment of volunteer teenage girl teachers, Zulum approved a scholarship for the two girls who are both secondary leavers who could not proceed to tertiary institution to further their studies.

On his way back to Maiduguri, the governor stopped over at Konduga, where he addressed thousands of people who were out to welcome him and also assured them that their Secondary School would be reopened next academic session and relief items to support livelihood will be provided soon.