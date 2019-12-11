Zulum assents to Bill to regulate NGOs, development partners' activities in Borno State

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has assented to Borno State’s Agency for the Coordination of Development and Humanitarian Response (BASDHR) Bill into law.

The bill is to regulate the activities of International Non Governmental Organisations (INGOs) and Non Governmental Organisations (NGO), as well as Development partners in the state.

Signing the billl at the Goverment House, Maiduguri Council Chamber Wednesday, Zulum said", the bill is to empower the agency in the coordination of humanitarian agencies and development partners in the state."

“We will review and approve a work plan of all humanitarian and development partners in the state. This will be in line with state government’s stabilization and recovery objectives across the 27 council areas", Zulum added

Ealier, the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan said, ” the bill will go a long way in assisting our displaced persons through the coordination of humanitarian and developmental activities in the state”

” Today as you sign into law the state’s Agency for Coordination of Development and Humanitarian Response (BASDHR), we hard a public hearing, where we gatheted stakeholders opinion and added to the bil sent to the House by the Executive before the bill was passed by legislators”, Lawan said.