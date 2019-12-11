TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

4 hours ago | General News

Femi Fani-Kayode Mocks Tinubu And Osinbanjo Over Removal Of Babatunde Fowler and Muiz Banire

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo over the removal of Babatunde Fowler and Muiz Banire as FIRS and AMCON chiefs.

The two were replaced by Northerners within the space of 24-hours and this has led to mixed reaction on social media.

The former minister expressed that BAT and the Vice President have been used as slaves by President Buhari in his agenda to rule Nigeria.





About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists