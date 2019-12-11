December 11: The New Replaces the Old

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!” Along with the old passing away, “the new has come!” Old, dead things are replaced with new things, full of life and the glory of God. The newborn soul delights in the things of God and abhors the things of the world and the flesh. Our purposes, feelings, desires, and understandings are fresh and different. We see the world differently. The Bible seems to be a new book, and though we may have read it before, there is a beauty about it which we never saw before, and which we wonder at not having perceived.

The whole face of nature seems to us changed, and we seem to be in a new world. The heavens and the earth are filled with new wonders, and all things seem now to speak forth the praise of God. There are new feelings toward all people and a new kind of love toward family and friends, a new compassion never before felt for enemies, and a new love for all mankind. The things we once loved; we now detest. The sin we once held onto; we now desire to put away forever. We “put off the old man with his deeds” (Colossians 3:9), and put on the “new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness” (Ephesians 4:24).

What about the Christian who continues to sin? There is a difference between continuing to sin and continuing to live in sin. No one reaches sinless perfection in this life, but the redeemed Christian is being sanctified (made holy) day by day, sinning less and hating it more each time he fails. Yes, we still sin, but unwillingly and less and less frequently as we mature. Our new selves hate the sin that still has a hold on us. The difference is that the new creation is no longer a slave to sin, as we formerly were. We are now freed from sin and it no longer has power over us (Romans 6:6-7). Now we are empowered by and for righteousness. We now have the choice to “let sin reign” or to count ourselves “dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus” (Romans 6:11-12). Best of all, now we have the power to choose the latter.

The new creation is a wondrous thing, formed in the mind of God and created by His power and for His glory. Note: It’s a wonderful thing to be made new through the finished work of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Have you been made a new creation yet? Please don’t be like five of the ten virgins; the bride groom will come in the middle of the night when nobody knows the hour. Be wise and the Lord will help you remain wise and new.

Let’s pray: Father, thank You for Jesus. Thank You Lord, for Your Spirit, the comforter. Lord, give me the grace to become a new creation for Your honor and glory, in Jesus’ name. Amen

Today’s reading: Hosea 5-8; Revelation 5-6

Have You Been Made a New Creation Yet?