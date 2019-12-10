Christian Judicial Institution - CJI Mourns Death of WorldEvangelist Reinhard Bonnke

The Vice chancellor and the pioneering students of Professor Nyenwegwe Ezekiel University (PNEU) Christian Judicial Institution (CJI), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, mourn the death of the World Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke paying homage to the Christian exemplary icon of our time.

"The POPULAR German Renowned World Evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke died on Saturday at 79 years. His death was announced in a statement signed by his wife, Sister Anni Bonnke. In the statement, Sister Anni said, “Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ. It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke."

"He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years, he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people. He preached Jesus.”

Prof. Nyenwegwe Ezekiel remarked that,"the evangelist Bonnke has lived well leaving all Christians with an exemplary message of fulling their callings. He therefore enjoins all believers to seek and discover the purpose of their individual creation by God and fulfil it in Christ Jesus by the help of the Holy Spirit. CJI thus commensurates with the immediate family of the departed preacher of the gospel, the government of Germany, and all his associates in the ministry, praying to God to comfort them.

Meanwhile, "President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the world renowned evangelist as a particular loss for Nigeria and the African continent. According to the statement, Bonnke reached the rest of the world with the message of salvation, and had particular strong impact on the African continent, especially Nigeria.

In the words of President Buhari, "Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ, and his vision and zeal for the salvation of souls clearly helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness as universal language.” We thereby encourage everyone in this regard to embrace the glorious gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ in this season of Rev. Bonnke's glorious exit.

Similarly, leading Chrstian bodies and prominent church leaders all over the world also paid glowing tributes to the renowned German preacher and founder of Christ For All Nations (CFAN). The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in his statement described Rev. Bonnke as “One of the greatest generals of the gospel of eternal salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ on earth. He said, CAN and the entire Christian communities in Nigeria join the rest of Christians all over the world to mourn this fiery preacher and teacher of the Gospel and mentor to several evangelical leaders all around the world today.”

The Chairman of the 2017 Bonnke Crusade Planning Committee, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, has affirmed that Evangelist Bonnke finished strong and well." He added, "The Lord sent him with a message which he delivered so well and hard. He was easily the greatest ever crusader in Africa. He had an undying passion for Christ and souls. Since his first crusade in 1985 in Lagos, he has never looked back. He would do anything to win souls for God."

There are several testimonies at the evangelist’s death. President of Abraham Evangelistic Ministries (AEM), Bishop Abraham Olaleye, who was the chairman of the mobilisation committee for his 2017 crusade, described the deceased as a man with “unquenchable fire for God and souls.” “He had a passion for souls that he would never trade for anything. He saw the vision of a blood-washed Africa, which he struck to for years.”

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) Auchi, Edo State, Apostle Johnson Suleman, praised Bonnke’s passion for radical evangelism." He tweeted, “You affected me so much with your radical passion for evangelism. You finished your assignment and in your lifetime handed over to your successor. Rest in peace sir.

Evangelist Dr. Micheal Amamieye, of Aggressive faith ministry said; Evangelist Bonnke was not only an evangelist, but an accomplished renowned one at it, that must be emulated by all. He, asserts, “I read all his books and this impacted me, and made an indelible mark on my life and ministry." And "Rev. Bonnke spent his life time, spiritual, physical and all his financial resources for mission works, and the work of the ministry, may the Lord reward him and may his soul rest in peace."

In the words of Bishop Prof. Mercy 'Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, the Bishop of IPMA Int'l, Nigeria, "The international World Evangelist couldn't have done better; as in the words of apostle Paul, in 2 Timothy 4:7-8, he Bonnke has "fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." May the Lord bless and console his entire family, his co-labourers in the vine-yard and all.

The Vice Chancellor

Bishop Prof. Nyenwegwe Ezekiel

Nyenwegwe Ezekiel University (PNEU)

Christian Judicial Institution (CJI)

Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.