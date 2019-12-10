Borno Police Command Intercepts 840 Parcels Of Indian Hemp,parades Kidnappers, Drugs Addicts, Free Women , Armed Robbery Suspects

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu has said that the State Command was through intelligence able to intercept a lorry conveying over 400 packages of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp with heavy firewood loaded and household goods on top of the concealed indian Hemp covered with leather mats and iron floor of the lorry.

The CP while briefing journalists in his office Tuesday at the Police Command Headquarters Maiduguri, Paraded the lorry, the conveyer, other suspects including free women and miscreants for various crimes and homicides in the period under review.

He said the conveyer who is also the driver is one USMAN ABUBAKAR ‘M’ of Alkaleri, Bauchi State and his aid one ABDULLAHI YAKUBU ‘M’ of Takai, kano State found with exhibits in a lorry, carrying 840 units of PARKERS MODEL of Indian Hemp with Reg. no. DBT 421 XA, loaded with fire woods, household utensils, generators, Electronic and Electrical appliances and bags containing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

CP Aliyu explained that the suspects were arrested at about on 09/12/19 at about 1800hrs, following days of intelligence gathering and monitoring , pointing out that within the period under review, the following suspects were arrested for ARMED ROBBERY where One Rawa Adam was arrested on 25/11/19 for robbery at Dikwa Low-Cost Estate, Maiduguri.

One Ali Mohammed “m” of Ngarnam Bus-stop Maiduguri was arrested on 3/12/19 for robbing one Mustapha Mohammed of his Mobile Phone Model WS3.

He added that on 7/12/19, one Ali Aliyu ‘m’, and Abubakar Saidu “m” were arrested in the process of kidnapping one Alhaji Mphammadu of Shuwari village, Benisheik. On 4/12/19, One Kabiru Mohammed ‘m” a staff of Construction, maintenance and Building Lagos was arrested for car theft of a Nissan Bus with Reg No. KSF 680 DE.

The CP noted also that the following suspects; 1.) Gonia Abu, 2.) Abu baba Shuwa 3) Mallam Abubakar were arrested at Kwayar Kusar Cattle Market with cows rustled during Boko Haram attack on Tolomari Village where two persons were killed and arrested for acts of terrorism.

He added that 6 Cases of rape were reported, a culpable homicide and criminal intimidation and cheating as well as adultery and man-woman public niusance, disobedience to order pormulgated including 36 suspects with Exhibits of 72 wraps of Indian Hemp, a case criminal intimidation and IMPERSONATION: Suspect who claimed to be an ex soldier with number EX NN 1322AK SM JAFAR USMAN ‘m, of Bama road who as a Suspect was arrested dressed in Army Camouflage.

Other Suspects he said were involved in a case of RECOVERY OF AK 47 RIFLE: 1 AK 47 suspected to have been hidden by Boko Haram was recovered at Kasuwan Shanu while 2 suspects, Muktar Baba Kadau ‘m’, 39yrs and Umar Ahmadu Gajaka ‘m’ 25yrs were arrested for forging statement of results of university of Maiduguri.