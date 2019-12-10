I rejected Soyinka Centre award Because Of Sowore’s Re-Arrest - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has frowned at the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow and for this reason has rejected an award from the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

The Vice President who was a keynote speaker in the United Arab Emirates explained why he refused to accept the award for his achievements in the justice system of Nigeria.

In statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said in view of the developments on Friday in the Sowore case, “I think it would be insensitive and inappropriate to attend the ceremony.”

Osinbajo then went on to thank the organizers of the event for considering him for an award.

“I am extremely grateful for the recognition and award of the “Integrity Specialty of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism’s Anti-corruption Defender Award of 2019” to me.

“The award, I note, is for our Justice reform efforts in Lagos State. I had accepted the award with pride on behalf of the excellent Justice Sector team we had.

“However, two reasons explain my absence. First is that I am currently in Abu Dhabi for an international meeting under the auspices of the government of the UAE where I am the keynote speaker.

“Second, in view of the developments on Friday in the Sowore case, I think it would be insensitive and inappropriate to attend the ceremony.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies and extend the same to the other members of the organizing team. God bless you,” the statement read.