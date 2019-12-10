NUJ Commends Buhari for rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam Airport.

South east Zone of the Nigerian Union of Journalists has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving N10 billion for the rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu,.

In a communiqué signed by Comrade Kenneth Ofoma, Acting Vice President and Secretary and Ezeogo Boniface Okoro, National Ex-Officio after its maiden zonal Executive Council Meeting, the union urged Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to expedite action on the rehabilitation project for early completion and reopening of the airport for recommencement of flight operations.

The Union called on Governors in the zone to construct and reconstruct all bad roads in the area to ease movement and communication during the yuletide period and beyond.

It decried state of roads in south east and urged the Governors to redouble their efforts in constructing and reconstructing the roads.

It however commended the South East Governors for working hard to rid the zone of insecurity and urged the Forum not to relent in order to reduce insecurity in the zone to the barest minimum.

“That with the setting in of the dry season, ZEC called on the South East governments to redouble their efforts in construction and reconstruction of roads to ease movement and communication during this Yuletide and beyond.

“That ZEC called on businessmen and industrialists of Igbo extraction in the Diaspora to heed the often repeated think-home call by Ohanaeze Ndigbo by investing in the South East.

“That ZEC called on South East Governors to expedite action on the take- off of the proposed Economic Cooperation in the Zone and commence effective implementation to fast track integrated economic growth of the Zone.

“That ZEC passed a vote of implicit confidence on the National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, for his focused, robust, result-oriented, and exemplary leadership which has not only repositioned the union but restored its dignity and integrity as a credible watchdog of the society.

“That having visited some completed and ongoing projects in the course of the meeting, ZEC commended the giant developmental strides of Ebonyi State government under the leadership of Engr. Dr David Nweze Umahi and recommend that the Ebonyi development model be replicated in other South East states and the nation at large”, the communiqué reads in parts.