World Anti Corruption Day: Gov. Zulum Lauds Buhari's Anti Graft Crusade

As the world marks World Anti Corruption Day, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has lauded All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari's fight against corruption by scaling up the anti corruption crusade in Nigeria.

The Governor made the commendation at the sensitization campaigh marking 2019 World Anti Corruption Day which was held at the Ramat Square Maiduguri Monday.

He said " fighting corruption has been on in Nigeria but under APC led administration of President Muhsmnadu Buhari, the fight against corruption has been scaled up, as the fight has recorded a lot of achievement as indicated by number of convictions the commission recorded ".

Zulum who was represented by Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur said "this year's World Day against corruption with a theme ," Unite against corruption" is not only apt but commendable" one.

" In Borno state just last week the state House of Assembly has passed a state procurement bill and during my 2020 budgets presentation, I directed for the transfer of monitoring and evaluation department to Governor's office for effective supervision, good governance and transparency'", Zulum said.

In his welcome address, the Head of Maiduguri Office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr Lawrence Iwodi said ," the Wootd Anti corruption Day was set aside by the UN to unite against corruption in order to raise public awareness ".

He said ,"The fight against corruption is a fight for all and it is not an easy fight. Hovmwever, the EFCC office in Maiduguri have been facing a lot of challenges due to Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast"

" The commission, despite the security challenges was able to secure conviction of 22 cases in 2018, 244 interim forfeiture. We in tthe EFCC are committed to the fight against corruption. There is no scrared cow ", Iwodi said.

He also appealed to the general public to give useful information to commission with a view to end corruption in Nigeria and the world in general and urged general public to always hold their leaders responsible for their actions.

Speaking earlier, the State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alh. Yahaya Imam said ," the administration of President Muhammafu Buhari is committed to the fight against corruption."

" NOA is ready to partner with the EFCC to fight corruption. I therefore call on all Nigerians to join hands to ensure that we kill corruption in our society", Imam said.

In his goodwill measege the Birno State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Bulama Talba said, " I want yo use this medium yo on behalf of the working journalists in the state to assured you that we in the NUJ will continue to enlighten the general publuc about corruption and expose coruupt government and private officials in our quest to ensure good governance and free corrupt society"

Bulama also commended EFCC, CSOs and NOA for the organizing the sensitization campaign while appealing for all hands to collectively be on deck to end corruption in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Chairman , Borno State Network for Civil Society Oragnizations, Ambassador Ahmed Shenu said, " corruption is an evil that destroys the nation. We in the civil society has been tracking government budgets and activities keenly to ensure transparency and good governance. "

In his remark, the NBA Chairman, Maiduguri Branch, Barrister Mohammed Umaru said, " I call on general public service officials to avoid living above their earnings to avoid temptation of corrupt practices. I assure you of the NBA's support to end corruption in our society ".